Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa passes away at 89

Llosa (center) is well-known in Iran as many of his books have been translated into Farsi.

Mario Vargas Llosa, the renowned Peruvian novelist who has won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010, died at the age of 89.

Known for transforming personal experiences into novels, Llosa’s works resonated well beyond the borders of his native country, earning him international acclaim.

Many of his books were translated into Farsi by Abdollah Kowsari, an Iranian translator who specializes in Latin American literature.

In 1990, Llosa ran for Peru’s presidency but was defeated in the run-off by Alberto Fujimori.

