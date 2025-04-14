Top Emirati diplomat hails Iran-U.S. talks in phone call with Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have discussed regional issues, including indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

Araqchi briefed Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the talks, which were held indirectly through Omani intermediaries in Muscat on Saturday.

The top UAE diplomat praised the Islamic Republic for its commitment to diplomacy and for engaging in indirect negotiations with the United States over the country’s nuclear program.

He expressed hope that the process would lead to positive results for Iran as well as the West Asia region.

Both Tehran and Washington described Saturday’s talks in Oman as “positive” and “constructive” and agreed to resume negotiations next week.



