Top Egyptian and Kuwaiti diplomats tell Araqchi they welcome Iran-U.S. talks

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has held separate phone conversations with his Egyptian and Kuwaiti counterparts, discussing a first round of negotiations held between Iran and the United States on Saturday. Both top foreign diplomats welcomed the talks, expressing hope that they bear desirable results.

Araqchi, who led the negotiations with U.S. representative Steve Witkoff in Oman, spoke with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Sunday, according to the Telegram page of Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Abdelatty referred to Egypt’s official statement that welcomed the Iran-U.S. talks, expressing hope that the negotiations will bear desirable results.

Kuwait’s foreign minister, whose country officially welcomed the Oman talks as well, also hoped that the negotiations will be fruitful.

During the two phone calls, the Iranian foreign minister briefed his counterparts on Tehran’s stance on the negotiations with Washington.

Araqchi’s phone conversations also included discussions on other regional developments including the war in Gaza.

