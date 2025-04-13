Countries welcome Iran-U.S. talks

Tehran, IRNA – The United States has described its indirect talks with Iran as “positive and constructive.” Several other countries have also reacted positively to the Saturday talks.

The discussions, hosted and mediated by Oman, were a first round of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of the sanctions against the country. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi led the Iranian negotiating team. The U.S. side was headed by President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the discussions, the White House said in a statement on Saturday night that the talks were “very positive and constructive.”

Witkoff “underscored to Dr. Araghchi that he had instructions from President Trump to resolve our two nations’ differences through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible,” the statement read.

Trump, speaking with reporters on Air Force One, said that the discussions “are going OK.”

“Nothing matters until you get it done,” he said while en route to Miami. “So, I don’t like talking about it. But it’s going OK. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think.”

Trump, who withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and launched a “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic, has spoken of a new agreement with Iran and resumed that campaign after returning to the White House in January this year. Trump has even threatened Iran with military action if no deal is reached, a threat strongly dismissed by Tehran.

The Saturday Iran-U.S. talks however have drawn positive reactions from countries, which come as follow:

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Jassim Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said that Oman’s hosting of the talks reflects its wise approach to promoting dialogue and building bridges of understanding among nations.

He said that the GCC countries continuously seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts and are dedicated to offering initiatives that serve the interests of regional nations and the world.

Russia

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations, described the outcome of the discussions as “reassuring.”

“On the outcomes of today’s meeting in Oman, both the Iranians and the Americans described the negotiations as positive and constructive. This is reassuring,” he wrote on Telegram.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Foreign Ministry affirmed the kingdom’s support for the efforts and for adopting dialogue as a means to resolve all regional and international disputes.

It expressed the country’s aspiration that the outcomes of the Iranian-American talks would contribute to strengthening joint efforts to enhance security, stability, and peace in the region and the world.

Iraq

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the talks will lead to positive results in the near future.

The positive results of the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will help reduce tension and build trust between the two sides, the ministry said, adding that they will also serve the interests of the people of the region, and increase security and peace.

Egypt

Cairo hoped that the indirect negotiations would initiate a new phase that would reduce tensions in the region in general and the Gaza Strip in particular.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the country supports Oman’s efforts and all efforts to reach political solutions through dialogue, warning that there are no military solutions to regional crises.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the talks would help strengthen peace, security, and stability in the region.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized the Kuwaiti government’s support and belief in the path of dialogue and diplomatic solutions to resolve issues and disputes at the regional and international levels.

Qatar

Doha also expressed satisfaction with the positive spirit and statements of both sides after the talks.

According to a statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the country also praised the constructive role played by the Sultanate of Oman in this regard.

Bahrain

Bahrain said it hoped that the talks would help consolidate security, stability and peace at the regional and international levels.

It also appreciated Oman’s diplomatic efforts and supporting initiatives aimed at resolving disputes and conflicts through peaceful means.

Pakistan

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan welcomes the Iran-U.S. talks, and maintains that dialogue and diplomacy help promote peace and stability in the region.

While encouraging both sides to continue the path of diplomacy, he also appreciated Oman for playing “a valuable role” in facilitating and hosting these talks.

4354**4194