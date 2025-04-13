Qatar welcomes Iran-U.S. talks; says it is ready to offer assistance

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani has welcomed a first round of indirect negotiations held between Iran and the United States, announcing Doha’s readiness to help in the talks that are set to continue next week.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who led the negotiations with U.S. representative Steve Witkoff in Oman on Saturday, held a phone conversation with Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister on Sunday evening, according to a news release by Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson’ Telegram page.

Araqchi elaborated on the first round of the talks that were mediated by Oman. He also emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to use all diplomatic capacities to resolve issues.

The top Qatari official welcomed the result of the first round of the negotiations between Tehran and Washington, announcing that Doha is ready to offer assistance in the talks.

Both Iran and the U.S. described the Saturday negotiations as constructive.

