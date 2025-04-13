Chamber of Commerce welcomes indirect talks between Iran and U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hassanzadeh has welcomed the start of indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

Speaking on Sunday, Hassanzadeh stated that the decision to engage in negotiations with the U.S.—the first round of which was held in Muscat through Omani mediation on Saturday—demonstrates Tehran’s prudence and rational approach.

He emphasized that initiating dialogue with the U.S. is an important step toward revitalizing Iran’s economic activities.

Hassanzadeh also urged economic actors and entrepreneurs to take an active role in advancing the country’s economic diplomacy in collaboration with the Iranian administration, while maintaining a realistic view of the negotiations.

He noted that the talks in Oman have sparked optimism among Iran’s economic actors, but added that the primary strength of Iran’s entrepreneurs and producers lies in domestic capabilities and the skilled workforce.

Finally, Hassanzadeh said that any progress—whether achieved through negotiations or other initiatives—that strengthens production and expands foreign trade would set the stage for substantial development.

