Yemen launches new missile and drone attacks on U.S. aircraft carrier in Red Sea

Yemen launches new missile and drone attacks on U.S. aircraft carrier in Red Sea
Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni army

Yemen says it will continue its operations against U.S. naval forces in the Red Sea in response to America’s attacks on the country.

Tehran, IRNA – The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced a new missile and drone strike targeting the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea.

On Friday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni army, said that the naval, missile, and drone units were actively conducting operations against “enemy naval forces” in the region, with the USS Harry S. Truman being a key target.

Saree reported that multiple cruise missiles and drones had been launched in recent hours to target U.S. warships in the northern Red Sea.

He said the operation was a direct response to the U.S. campaign of airstrikes on Yemen and crimes committed against the Yemeni people.

