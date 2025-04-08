Iranian minister meets Azerbaijani president in Baku

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeq, who is in Baku for a three-day trip, has met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to Azeri media “Azertac”, Sadeq will also participate in a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The meeting which is to be held on April 8-10 will review the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation, transit, oil and gas, energy, and trade, as well as ways to deal with challenges.

