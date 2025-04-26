Third round of Iran-U.S. talks begins in Oman

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, and the American delegation, headed by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, met on Saturday in the Omani capital, Muscat.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi is mediating the discussions, which center on disputes related to Iran’s nuclear program.

This round of talks includes expert and technical discussions. The expert delegation is being led by Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi, Deputy for Political Affairs, and Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy for Legal and International Affairs, both from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Scheduled as a one-day negotiation, the third round of talks may extend due to the importance of technical issues being discussed.

The first round of talks took place in Muscat on April 12, followed by the second round in Rome, Italy, on April 19, both mediated by Oman.

Following the second negotiations, Araqchi said that this session was productive and the discussions were progressing. Both sides were moving toward a better consensus on a series of principles and objectives, he said.

