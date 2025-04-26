President Pezeshkian’s trip to Azerbaijan will reinforce mutual trust, regional cooperation, and neighborliness

By Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for the Iranian Administration

The upcoming visit by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan should be considered an important step by the incumbent Administration in the field of regional and neighborhood diplomacy.

The visit will come as relations between Tehran and Baku, despite some political and security fluctuations, have always been underpinned by rich historical and cultural commonalities. In addition to geographical proximity, Iran and Azerbaijan share profound kinship and societal affinities, transforming their bilateral relations into a bond resembling “kinship,” rooted in mutual trust and extending far beyond formal ties.

A key aspect of this visit must be analyzed within the framework of Iran’s balanced foreign policy — a policy that prioritizes strengthening relations with neighboring and regional countries while simultaneously enhancing ties with other countries worldwide.

President Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Baku — following high-level engagements with Central Asian countries such as Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, and earlier with Iraq — demonstrates the administration’s determination to establish new regional and neighborly relations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been committed to developing neighborly ties based on common interests and free from external interference. Accordingly, Tehran’s approach toward South Caucasus developments is based on pragmatic reasoning, respect for sovereignty, and the promotion of lasting regional peace.

The upcoming visit and discussions may open new horizons for advancing relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, with considerable potential, especially in strengthening provincial cooperation which adjacent provinces can benefit from.

Reopening bilateral border crossings, which have been constrained since the COVID-19 pandemic, Iran’s diplomatic properties in Azerbaijan, and the pursuit of consular cases will be on the agenda of the discussions.

Among bilateral consular issues is the unfortunate incident involving Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran. With a transparent and responsible approach, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always reaffirmed its strict observance of diplomatic norms and its commitment to safeguarding foreign diplomatic facilities.

The relationship between Iran and Azerbaijan runs deeper than formal diplomatic frameworks. Shared historical experiences, similar cultural practices, common religious principles, and kinship networks among the people of the two countries organically pave the ground for deeper cooperation and synergy. Such bonds can turn into a force to help bridge misunderstandings and solidify lasting cooperation between governments in critical moments.

All in all, President Pezeshkian’s visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan should be regarded as a calculated and practical step toward strengthening bilateral relations, consolidating regional and neighborhood stability, and leveraging shared potential, which can serve peace, security, and sustainable development in the South Caucasus.

