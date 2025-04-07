White House abruptly cancels Trump-Netanyahu press conference

A press conference between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been canceled by the White House, according to MSNBC.

The White House canceled Trump’s planned news conference with Netanyahu on Monday afternoon local time, with Trump instead planning to take questions from reporters in the Oval Office.

The news conference in the East Room was scheduled to occur following a bilateral meeting between Trump and Netanyahu. Now, a smaller group of reporters, known as the "pool" and assigned to cover the president's movements each day, would have an opportunity to ask questions.

It is typical for Trump to hold both an informal questions and answers in the Oval Office and a formal news conference when world leaders visit.

President Trump ignored multiple questions from the pool about his sweeping new tariffs, the market turmoil that has followed his announcement and the war in Gaza.

