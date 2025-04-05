Hamas: Israel continues war to eradicate the Palestinian nation

Sami Abu Zuhri, an official of the Islamic Resistance Movement, said in an interview with al-Ahed news website that the Israeli regime’s attacks are not limited to Hamas targets; rather, it aims to eliminate the entire Palestinian nation. Consequently, what is going on in the Gaza Strip is an attempt to eradicate Palestinians from the face of the earth.

According to the Hamas official, Israel seeks to transform the Gaza Strip into a large detention center with no living conditions in order to force the Palestinian people to relocate.

The occupying regime continues its crimes and kills civilians, while the world watches in silence that the Palestinians are suffering , he said.

Abu Zuhri also said that Israel has dismissed political proposals from international parties regarding a cessation of hostilities, aiming to deprive the Palestinian nation of their basic rights to defend themselves, all while the regime continues its genocidal operation across all Palestinian territories.

On March 18, the Israeli regime resumed its attacks on Gaza, aiming to compel Hamas to accept its terms for the extension of the ceasefire deal and the prisoner swap.

There are still dozens of Israeli prisoners in Gaza awaiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to negotiate a deal with Hamas for their release.

Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for the Ezzedeen al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, warned that half of the Israeli prisoners are held in regions where the regime’s army ordered eviction and conducted bombardments in recent days.

He said that if the enemy is concerned about the lives of its prisoners, it must begin negotiations to facilitate their evacuation or release; otherwise, Netanyahu will be responsible for their lives.

