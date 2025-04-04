Apr 4, 2025, 1:58 PM
Hamas confirms killing of al-Qassam’s senior commander in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Al-Qassam Brigades confirms that Hassan Ahmed Farhat, its high-ranking commander, has been killed along with his children in an Israeli airstrike on their residence in the Lebanese city of Sidon.

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has confirmed the assassination of a senior commander in an Israeli attack on the Lebanese city of Sidon.

In a statement on Friday, the al-Qassam Brigades said that Hassan Ahmed Farhat, a senior commander of Al-Qassam, was assassinated along with his daughter and son in an airstrike conducted by the occupation regime on their home in the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon.

The statement added, “The cowardly policy of assassinating our children and mujahideen by the Israeli occupation regime, whether in the occupied Palestinian territories or abroad, will never deter us from continuing the path of jihad and sacrifice.”

The strike, carried out by an Israeli drone on Friday, hit a residential apartment in the city of Sidon, where Farhat was reportedly located.

