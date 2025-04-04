Tehran rebukes United Nations Human Rights Council for adopting anti-Iran resolution

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Office and International Organizations in Geneva Ali Bahreini has criticized the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for adopting the draft resolution L.20 concerning human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the 58th session of the Human Rights Council on Friday, during the presentation and adoption of draft resolution L.20 entitled “The situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran”, Bahreini strongly criticized the resolution’s discriminatory and unjustified monitoring mechanisms targeting Iran.

Highlighting the severe human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories and the lack of accountability for perpetrators, Bahreini said that while Palestine faces ongoing abuses with impunity, the sponsors of L.20 have fabricated a misleading portrayal of Iran’s human rights situation to divert the Council’s attention.

He said the resolution diminishes trust in the work of the UNHRC, exposes its inefficiency and wastes its resources.

Bahreini also urged the council to focus on the catastrophic situation of human rights in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

“In a situation where the most severe rights violations are being committed in Palestine and their perpetrators enjoy the highest level of immunity and impunity, the sponsors of draft resolution A/HRC/58/L.20/Rev.1 are trying to mislead the council by portraying a false picture of the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the envoy said.

He warned that the Western sponsors of the resolution, including the U.K and Germany, should be held accountable for all their oppression against the Iranian people and humankind.

The resolution extended the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran and decided that the Fact-Finding Mission should continue with a mandate to "monitor and investigate allegations of recent and ongoing serious human rights violations in the Islamic Republic."

Bahreini said there is no proportionality between the provisions of the resolution and Iran's human rights situation.

He also called on the UNHRC member states to oppose the "deceptive" move by some countries aimed at politically abusing the U.N. rights body.

