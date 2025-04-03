Iran calls for establishment of BRICS green innovation fund

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Vice President and the Head of the Department of Environment, Shina Ansari, has proposed the establishment of the BRICS green innovation fund.

Ansari said on Thursday that this fund would work as a special financial mechanism to support climate-related projects in developing countries, with a primary focus on reducing the effects of climate change.

Speaking at the 11th BRICS Environment Ministerial Meeting in Brasilia, Brazil, Ansari emphasized that the meeting provides a valuable opportunity for member countries to make realistic and fair decisions, as well as take necessary measures to address shared environmental challenges.

In another part of her remarks, she noted that despite facing unfair unilateral sanctions, Iran has remained committed to sustainable development and has taken significant steps in protecting the environment, especially in the field of renewable energy.

She said Iran welcomes the efforts made by BRICS member countries to cooperate to protect the environment, adding that Tehran believes that BRICS has the potential to counter unilateralism and promote multilateralism to strengthen environmental cooperation.

The 11th BRICS Environment Ministerial Meeting started on Thursday morning and brought together high-ranking officials from BRICS member states to discuss global environmental challenges and strengthen multilateral cooperation.

BRICS member countries include Iran, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Russian Federation, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

