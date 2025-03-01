U.S. greenlights $3b arms sale to Israeli regime

The Trump administration has greenlighted a nearly $3 billion arms deal with the Israeli regime without the usual congressional review process.

This arms sale includes the provision of over 2,000-pound bombs, which the regime utilized during the recent war on the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the United States Department of State informed Congress of the approval for over 35,500 MK 84 and BLU-117 bombs, as well as 4,000 Predator warheads, totaling $2.04 billion, to the Israeli regime.

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, said that there is an urgency to provide Israel with this sale, claiming it is crucial for U.S. national security interests, according to the Department of State.

The Department of State also said that the deliveries of these arms are scheduled to begin in 2026.

Moreover, Rubio authorized another arms sale to the Israeli regime, valued at $675.7 million, which is expected to commence in 2028, the department said.

The secretary of state also approved an emergency sale of D9R and D9T Caterpillar bulldozers, valued at $295 million, to the regime.

It is important to note that the U.S. as the main arms provider to the Israeli regime, should be held accountable for the killing of at least 48,346 Palestinians and the injury of more than 111,759 others during the over 15-month-long war in Gaza.

