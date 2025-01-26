US to deliver 1,800 MK-84 bombs to Israel soon: Report

New York, IRNA — As many as 1,800 MK-84 bombs stored in the US will be shipped to the Israeli regime in the coming days, media outlets have reported.

The White House has instructed the Pentagon to lift the hold on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, according to three Israeli officials speaking to Axios.

President Joe Biden's decision to pause the shipment of these bombs last May sparked a significant crisis in US-Israel relations during the 15-month Gaza conflict.

The Pentagon informed the Israeli government about lifting the ban on Friday.

The Biden administration was concerned that Israel's use of 2,000-pound bombs in densely populated Gaza would lead to substantial civilian casualties.

Netanyahu and his supporters in both Israel and the US used Biden's decision to claim, inaccurately, that there was a US arms embargo on Israel.

