Gaza truce talks in Cairo fail to advance to second phase: Report

The Cairo negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli regime have failed, according to a report.

Al Mayadeen on Saturday cited an unnamed Palestinian official as saying that Israel is deliberately stalling to prolong the first phase of the agreement while gradually securing the release of its prisoners.

The source reaffirmed that the Palestinian resistance would not release any Israeli prisoners without a comprehensive agreement.

“The Israeli side is attempting to use blackmail tactics, but we reject any deal that is not part of a full-package agreement,” the official stated.

The official further said that mediators have been unsuccessful in persuading the Israeli regime to engage in the next phase of talks, adding that Israeli political leaders are pressuring the negotiators to extend the first phase on the condition that Hamas releases more prisoners.

Egypt’s state information service said on Friday that Israeli officials joined mediators from Qatar and the U.S. on Thursday for “intensive discussions” over the second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal in Gaza.

The Zionist regime and Hamas announced a three-phase ceasefire deal on January 15, following UN-endorsed indirect negotiations between the two sides.

Talks over the second phase of the truce deal are meant to negotiate a comprehensive end to the Israeli regime’s war and occupation in the Gaza Strip and release all remaining Israeli prisoners.

Hamas has affirmed its commitment to the negotiations for the second phase of the deal, saying that Israel has “no choice” but to engage in talks.

