Hamas says will complete prisoner swaps if Israel respects ceasefire terms

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says it will only complete future prisoner exchanges with Israel under a ceasefire agreement in Gaza if the occupying regime adheres to the terms of the deal.

Abdul Latif al-Qanou, a spokesman for Hamas, said on Saturday that “33 days have passed since the first phase started without the occupation completing the full implementation of the terms of the agreement.”

He reiterated that Hamas is committed to releasing all Israeli prisoners in one exchange, provided that the war is completely stopped, reconstruction of Gaza begins, and the occupiers leave Gaza.

“The situation in Gaza is catastrophic, which requires mediators to pressure the occupation to implement the humanitarian protocol and provide our people with shelter and relief supplies,” the spokesman added.

The release of six Israeli prisoners on Saturday proved that Hamas is honoring the agreement while the occupying regime hesitates to implement its terms, al-Qanou said.

He warned the Israeli regime to take a rational approach to the prisoner swap issue to save the lives of its prisoners. “It has become evident to the Israelis that there are two options before them; they can receive their prisoners in coffins as they did on Thursday... or they can embrace them alive,” he added.

Al-Qanou, however, stressed that Hamas treats the Israeli prisoners based on their religious and human values, while Palestinian prisoners are being tortured in Israeli jails.

Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli prisoners on Thursday, saying they were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in November 2023.

