Araqchi underlines need to use opportunities to cement Iran-Uruguay ties

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stresses importance of using opportunities to cement relations between Iran and Uruguay.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has congratulated Mario Lubetkin on his appointment as new foreign minister of Uruguay, emphasizing the use of available opportunities to cement ties between Iran and Uruguay.

The top Iranian diplomat extended congratulations to Lubetkin in a message in Spanish language on Friday, a day before the new Uruguayan government takes office.

Araqhci lauded the 120-year-old relations between Iran and Uruguay, emphasizing the use of “numerous opportunities and capacities” to cement those relations for the benefit of the people of both countries.

He also expressed hope that a new chapter is opened in the ties between the Islamic Republic and Uruguay.

Araqchi underlines need to use opportunities to cement Iran-Uruguay ties
Message of Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to his new Uruguayan counterpart Mario Lubetkin 

