Speaker says Iran supports any consensus in Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says the Islamic Republic of Iran will support any consensus reached among Lebanon's government, parliament, Hezbollah resistance movement, and the people of that country.

Qalibaf made the remark on Sunday as he landed in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, to attend the funeral for assassinated Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his deputy Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

The speaker is part of a high-ranking Iranian government delegation attending the funeral for the two resistance leaders who were assassinated by the Israeli regime during its air aggression on Lebanon last year.

“Iran will certainly support any consensus between the government, parliament, the resistance, and the people of Lebanon,” Qalibaf said as he hailed the Arab country for resisting the Israeli regime that had intended to occupy southern Lebanon.

“The enemy has retreated from southern Lebanon,” he noted, adding that security and stability have now been restored to Lebanon which is moving toward development.

‘Hezbollah is alive, resistance will go on’

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who is also in Lebanon to attend the funeral of the resistance leaders, said in a presser at Beirut’s airport that the procession would prove that the Axis of Resistance and Hezbollah are alive.

The path of resistance will keep moving forward, and with a history of significant wins, it is set to secure the ultimate triumph, he said.

The foreign minister said that two of the most valiant figures in Lebanon dedicated themselves to efforts to drive out Israel from the territories it had occupied, ultimately earning a prestigious status as martyrs.

‘Iran delegation’s presence sign of support for resistance’

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esma’eel Baqayi, who is accompanying the top diplomat, said that the presence of the high-ranking Iranian delegation in the funeral shows the continuous support of the Islamic Republic for “the legitimate resistance of Lebanon and Palestine against occupation and aggression.”

Baqayi made the comments in an interview with IRNA in Beirut. He also hailed the huge presence of the Lebanese people in the procession.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners from across the region have gathered in Beirut for the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s long-serving leader, and his appointed successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

The mourners gathered at 9:00 a.m. local time (7:00 GMT) on Sunday at Beirut stadium (the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium) and the surrounding streets in south of the city.

