Foreign minister to attend funeral of Hezbollah leaders in Beirut

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to travel to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, to attend the funeral of Hezbollah’s late leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and his appointed successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

Araqchi will arrive at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Sunday morning to participate in the funeral procession, which is scheduled to take place later that day at 1:00 PM local time.

Additionally, Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will also travel to Lebanon on Sunday to attend the funeral ceremonies.

Nasrallah, who led the Lebanese resistance movement for 32 years, was assassinated on September 27 last year in an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut.

Safieddine, who was named Hezbollah’s new secretary-general following Nasrallah’s assassination, was also killed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh on October 3.

Iran is a key supporter of the Lebanese resistance movement that exchanged fire with Israel for 14 months in support of Gaza. The two sides reached a ceasefire agreement in November last year.

