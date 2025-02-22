Pakistan’s APP managing director congratulates IRNA CEO on its 90th anniversary

Islamabad, IRNA – Managing Director of the Associate Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim has congratulated the Islamic Republic News Agency’s CEO Hossein Jaberi Ansari on the 90th anniversary of IRNA’s establishment.

The managing director of APP, which is the official news agency of Pakistan, sent his message to Jaberi Ansari on Sunday, praising IRNA for serving as a beacon of reliable information.”

The following is the text of Muhammad Asim’s message to the IRNA CEO.

H.E Dr. Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) of Iran and your team.

First of all I want to extend my heartiest congratulation to you and your team on achieving the incredible milestone of 90 years of dedicated service in journalism! Your unwavering commitment to truth, awareness, and progress has played a vital role in shaping public discourse and strengthening the foundations of your nation.

Over the past 90 year, your agency has been a beacon of reliable information, empowering citizens with knowledge and upholding the principles of free and responsible journalism. This remarkable achievement is a testament to your hard work, integrity, and dedication to the greater good.

As you celebrate this historic moment, we extend our best wishes for continued success and innovation in the years ahead. May you keep inspiring, informing, and guiding generations to come.

APP and IRNA has had news exchange agreement since 1981 and sharing news of mutual interest, regional and international development.

World has now become a global city in which media play a very important role. News collaboration among regional news agencies is a must to give first hand and reliable information to its people. Official news agencies of Pakistan and Iran –APP and IRNA are disseminating accurate ,rapid information and providing a true image of events to its subscribers and audience.

We are sure the news exchange agreement between APP and IRNA will be further strengthened for benefits of the people of brotherly countries.

Warmest regards,

Muhammad Asim,

Managing Director APP.

