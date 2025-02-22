Feb 22, 2025, 4:55 PM
Russia’s Rosatom in talks with Iran to build new nuclear power plant: CEO

Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

CEO of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev says the company is negotiating with Iran to build a new nuclear power plant in the country.

Moscow, IRNA – The head of Russia’s state-owned atomic energy corporation Rosatom says the company is negotiating with Iran to build another nuclear power plant in the country.

Addressing the International Future Technologies Forum in Moscow on Friday, Alexey Likhachev said Rosatom was in talks with the Iranian government. He added that the timeline for the project would be decided by the Iranian side, according to a report by Russia’s TASS news agency. 

He said a new location for the new nuclear power plant has already been identified. “It’s a large site,” he said without providing further details.

Last month, Likhachev said Iran and Russia had increased their cooperation on building new nuclear power plants.

