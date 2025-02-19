Feb 19, 2025, 10:46 PM
Iran's foreign minister congratulates Japan on National Day

Iran's Top Diplomat Abbas Araghchi sends a message to his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya, congratulating him on Japan's National Foundation Day.

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has congratulated his Japanese counterpart on the Asian country’s National Foundation Day.

In a message to Takeshi Iwaya on Wednesday, Araghchi also extended his congratulations to the people and government of Japan on the occasion.

He said in his message that Iran and Japan enjoy historical and friendly ties, adding that the deep-rooted bonds between the two countries serve as a platform to further expand bilateral relations, especially in economy and trade.

Japan celebrates its National Day on February 11, which marks the founding of the nation.

