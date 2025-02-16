‘No real estate operation can cover up Gaza carnage:’ Spain’s PM raps Trump’s Gaza scheme

Tehran, IRNA – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, vowing to fight the scheme.

Sanchez said at a rally in the Basque Country on Saturday that Spain will not allow Trump’s plan to turn Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East” to be implemented.

“No real estate operation can cover up the disgrace, the crimes against humanity… that we have seen in Gaza in recent years,” he said.

“We should not allow it. And from Spain, we will not allow it,” Spain’s Socialist Party leader added.

Early this month, Trump proposed that the U.S. take “ownership” of the Gaza Strip and turn it into a hub of tourism, a move that would permanently displace the Palestinian inhabitants of the war-torn territory. “The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” the real estate investor-turned-president said in a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

The remarks sparked a wave of global outrage, even from Washington’s allies in West Asia. Hundreds of protesters also gathered outside the White House after the brazen comments, warning that the Palestinian territory is “not for sale.” Despite the backlash, Trump has repeated his “proposal” several times since then.

4354**9417