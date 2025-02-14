Islamic Jihad: Palestinians will not allow Gaza displacement plan to materialize

Tehran, IRNA – Nasser Abu Sharif, the representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Tehran, says Palestinians will not allow a scheme by the United States to forcibly displace the population of Gaza to materialize.

In an interview with IRNA on Thursday, Abu Sharif said the scheme, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, is effectively “a Zionist project,” and has been pursued in some form since Israel’s inception.

For 107 years, he said, the West has attempted to relocate the Palestinian population from their land and replace them with Zionist settlers.

He said the scheme has generally failed in the past.

Abu Sharif said the people of the Gaza Strip refused to leave their land even though the Israeli military destroyed all possible elements of livelihood and carried out large-scale killings over 15 months of war.

He said the U.S. president’s scheme would be a violation of human rights and would amount to ethnic cleansing, which warrants prosecution.

