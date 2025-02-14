Iran condemns Israel’s threat to attack Iranian flight to Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has condemned the Israeli regime for threatening to attack an Iranian passenger plane carrying Lebanese citizens.

Baghaei described the Israeli threat as a violation of international law and Lebanon’s national sovereignty.

He urged relevant international organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to take action to stop Israel’s “dangerous” behavior.

Earlier in an interview, Mojtaba Amani, Iran’s ambassador in Lebanon, said that two weekly flights from Iran to Beirut had been cancelled on Thursday. He criticized the Lebanese government for attempting to find alternative planes.

The move by the Lebanese government has left Lebanese travelers stranded at the airport in Tehran.

The Israeli regime earlier issued a tacit threat to attack Iranian airplanes flying to Lebanon.

