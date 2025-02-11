Feb 11, 2025, 2:26 PM
Yerevan thanks Iran for supporting Armenia’s territorial integrity

Iran's Ambassador to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani meets with President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan

The president of Armenia praised Iran’s commitment to Armenia’s territorial integrity.

Tehran, IRNA – The President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, has expressed gratitude to Iran for its steadfast support of Armenia’s territorial integrity.

Khachaturyan made the remarks during the meeting of Iran's Ambassador in Yerevan, Mehdi Sobhani, noting that the Islamic revolution in Iran empowered the Iranian people to overcome the challenges it is facing.

Referring to the long-standing ties between the two nations, Khachaturyan also praised the Islamic Republic's decisive stance on regional developments and its support for Armenia's territorial integrity.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral relations. They also emphasized the importance of continuously expanding cooperation and partnership in the fields of economy, culture, and transportation.

