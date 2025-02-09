Israel has become ‘laughingstock of Middle East’: Ben-Gvir

Tehran, IRNA – Far-right former Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has declared that Israel has become a “laughingstock” of the Middle East, calling for inhabitants of Gaza to be immediately moved to neighboring countries.

Ben Gvir, who resigned from Netanyahu's cabinet over the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, said on Sunday that the forced displacement of Gazans should begin without delay.

He said that while U.S. President Donald Trump believes there is still time, Israel’s interests cannot afford any postponements.

Ben-Gvir pointed out that Israel has become the laughingstock of the Middle East, boasting that he was the only cabinet member opposed to allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Recently, Trump suggested that the United States should “take over” Gaza after nearly 2.2 million Palestinians have been relocated outside the territory.

The proposal has sparked outrage across the region and beyond, with human rights organizations saying that it could amount to ethnic cleansing.

Hamas condemned Trump’s plan as “totally unacceptable,” insisting that the Palestinians in Gaza will never abandon their land and will not permit one occupier to be replaced by another.

