Israeli forces keep advancing on Syrian territories

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli forces have reportedly captured more Syrian territories as part of their continued aggression against the crisis-hit Arab country.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network cited local sources on Sunday as saying that the occupying forces entered Ain al-Nuriyah, a strategic village located in the northeastern countryside of Quneitra Governorate.

The sources emphasized that the Israeli forces destroyed the artillery and missile units of the former Syrian army during the incursion.

The regime’s forces also took control of a key road linking Quneitra to Damascus for several hours and intensified military patrols in the area, which according to the same report, have created a state of fear and unrest among locals.

The incursion happened hours after Israel carried out new airstrikes on warehouses east of the town of Ankhal in Dara’a Governorate.

Last night, Israeli warplanes also struck areas in Al-Durij on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus, which injured a child herding sheep and “caused significant material damage.”

There were also reports of explosions in Dara’a, Quneitra, and Tartous on the southwestern coast of Syria.

Israeli forces have expanded their control over parts of Syrian land, including in the Golan Heights, following the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad’s government in November last year.

Israeli incursions mark a significant violation of the 1974 ceasefire agreement, with Israeli troops pushing into a “buffer zone” and intensifying attacks on Syrian infrastructure and military sites on the east and west of the country.

