Islamic Revolution empowered Iranian women: Pakistani politician

Islamabad, IRNA — The head of the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group says the Islamic Revolution laid the groundwork to empower Iranian women.

In an interview with IRNA's bureau in Islamabad on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Naseema Ehsan praised the Iranian Revolution for empowering women in political, social, economic, scientific, and cultural domains.

She criticized Western misrepresentation of women's rights in Iran, asserting that the Islamic Revolution ensured the participation of women alongside other social groups.

The senator also highlighted the close cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran, adding that women's roles in Iran encompass diverse areas, such as politics, science, sports, and the economy, Ehsan stated.

The Pakistani expert said that despite challenges, women in Iran play effective roles in the mentioned domains, hold positions in parliament, excel in academia, and win international sports titles.

7129**9417