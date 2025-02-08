‘American madness:’ Hezbollah blasts Trump’s Gaza ‘ownership’ plan

Tehran, IRNA – Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s “reckless” proposal to take “ownership” of the Gaza Strip and forcibly displace its native Palestinian population, saying Palestine will not submit to such “American madness.”

“Hezbollah condemns the reckless call made by U.S. President Donald Trump to forcibly displace our people in the Gaza Strip outside of Palestine,” the Lebanese resistance movement said in a statement on Friday.

Hezbollah said Trump’s call was nothing but a blatant expression and translation of a “racist, eliminationist, and fascist ideology” that threatens humanity and violates the fundamental right of people to their homeland.

That inherent right, recognized by all treaties and customs, cannot be stripped away, violated, or relinquished by force or coercion in any way, it said.

Last week, Trump proposed that the U.S. take “ownership” of the Gaza Strip and turn it into a hub of tourism, a move that would permanently displace the Palestinian inhabitants of the war-torn territory. “The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” the real estate investor-turned-president said in a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington. “We’ll own it and be responsible” for clearing it out and rebuilding it into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” The U.S. president further insisted that Palestinians in Gaza “have no alternative” other than to flee the coastal territory.

The remarks sparked a wave of global outrage, even from Washington’s allies in West Asia. Hundreds of protesters also gathered outside the White House after the brazen comments, warning that the Palestinian territory is “not for sale.”

The Lebanese resistance movement said it firmly believed that those who thwarted Israel’s war of extermination will also thwart this racist displacement scheme.

“Trump and his allies will come to realize that this sacred land will not submit to American madness,” it said, adding that all sincere people in the Arab and Islamic world, as well as across the globe, will stand united to raise their voices and defeat this vile conspiracy.

“Under no circumstances will they allow the fate of the Palestinian people to be dictated by the Zionist-American obsession with seizing lands, enslaving peoples, and determining their destinies.”

