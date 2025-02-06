Leader: All of Palestine, from the river to the sea, belongs to the Palestinians

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says all of Palestine — from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea — belongs to the Palestinians.

“All of Palestine, from the river to the sea, belongs to the Palestinian people,” said a post shared on social media platforms by the Leader’s official website KHAMENEI.IR.

The post was shared in different languages on Thursday, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a shock plan on relocation of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Trump, during a joint press briefing with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, said that the United States would “take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip after Palestinians are moved out of the besieged territory. His plan drew widespread condemnation from across the world.

