Trump’s threat to Canadian sovereignty serious: PM Trudeau

Tehran, IRNA – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that U.S. President Donald Trump has serious interest in absorbing Canada for its vital mineral resources.

In a meeting in Toronto on Friday, the outgoing premier warned business and labor leaders, saying that Trump’s desire to annex Canada, often referring to it as the “51st state” of the United States, poses a genuine threat to Canadian sovereignty.

The meeting was convened to address Trump’s threat of a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada. Earlier this week, the U.S. president backed away from the tariffs, granting Canada a 30-day period for talks. However, Trump’s continued mockery of Canadian sovereignty has raised significant concerns among the country’s authorities and people.

Trudeau also said that the U.S. is aware of Canada's vast stock of essential minerals like lithium, graphite, nickel, and cobalt, which are key for the green energy transition. Trump may view annexation as an easy way to access Canada's resources, he said.

Meanwhile, a recent Angus Reid poll has shown a rise in Canadian patriotism, with pride in the nation increasing significantly in Quebec.

Canadian ministers also reassured that the country remains sovereign and will choose its own destiny, ruling out any change to the border.

