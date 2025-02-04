Iran’s top general touts ‘strong deterrent power’ of armed forces

Tehran, IRNA – The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, emphasized that the offensive and defensive capabilities of the Armed Forces are key to ensuring sustainable and effective deterrence.

Major General Baqeri made the remarks during a ceremony on Tuesday, congratulating the nation on the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He stated, “Despite facing an imposed eight-year war, sanctions, counter-revolutionary conflicts, terrorist groups, and other conspiracies from our enemies, the country’s armed forces and military capabilities have attained a level of authority across various fields.

“This growth has resulted in a strong deterrent power for the country.”

He pointed out that the armed forces have been equipped with modern and advanced systems and equipment to address current threats, noting that they have achieved the highest level of readiness.

Iran’s top military commander stressed the importance of developing an integrated command and control network for air defense to address outside threats.

