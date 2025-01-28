UN opposes Trump’s call for relocating people of Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – The United Nations says it opposes US President Donald Trump’s call for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from the war-stricken Gaza Strip.

During a news conference on Monday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN is against the proposal or any other scheme that would lead to the “ethnic cleansing” of the Palestinian people.

“We would be against any plan that would lead to the forced displacement of people, or would lead to any type of ethnic cleansing,” he said.

On Saturday, Trump called to “just clean out” Gaza and resettle Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, terming the Strip as a “demolition site” after Israel’s genocidal war.

Dujarric pointed out that Egypt, Jordan, and the Arab League also opposed Trump’s proposal.

Egypt, Jordan, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued statements rejecting any call for the displacement of Palestinian nation from their land.

Earlier, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the Arab body would not engage in any negotiations regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people from their homes in Gaza or the West Bank.

7129**4354