Arab League rejects attempts to displace Palestinians

Tehran, IRNA – Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has said the Arab body will not engage in any negotiations regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people from their homes in Gaza or the West Bank.

His comments follow a displacement plan for Palestinians floated by US President Donald Trump. “I’d like Egypt to take people. And I’d like Jordan to take people,” Trump said on Sunday, prompting immediate reactions from both Amman and Cairo.

Aboul Gheit emphasized the Arab world’s full support for Egypt and Jordan, which have both rejected any displacement of Palestinians from their homeland.

On Monday, the Jordanian Parliament and Foreign Minister responded to Trump’s proposal, saying that Jordan will not serve as an alternative homeland for Palestinians. They stressed that efforts to displace Palestinians will not help security in the region.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement condemning any breach of Palestinian rights, whether through the construction of settlements, annexation of occupied territories, or forced displacement from their homes.

9341**4353