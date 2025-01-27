Al-Qassam: Occupation regime's insane war in West Bank will not bring security for Tel Aviv

Tehran, IRNA – Ezzedin Al-Qassam Brigades, the military branch of the Hamas movement, in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime in the West Bank and the martyrdom of two of its fighters in Tulkarm, announced that the insane war of the occupiers in the West Bank will never bring security for this regime.

Al-Qassam said in its statement that the crazy war of the occupying regime in the West Bank will never bring security to it, and "the blood of the martyrs will also be an incentive to intensify the resistance".

The Zionist army announced on Monday that in a joint operation with the internal security organization of this regime (Shabak), it targeted the Tulkarm region in the north of the West Bank.

