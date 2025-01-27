Hamas is alive, continues resistance more strongly: Iranian Speaker

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says that Palestine’s Hamas is alive and growing, and will continue resistance against Israel in a more determined way than before.

The Hamas Resistance Movement will continue to humiliate the enemy, Qalibaf said on Monday at the start of an open parliamentary session in Tehran.

He said that the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and their return to their homes was the result of Gazans’ solidarity and cooperation with Hamas in the face of a scheme to eliminate Palestine and forcibly displace its people.

As the speaker stressed, the “criminal Israeli occupiers” may be able to destroy hospitals, schools and houses of the Palestinians using US-supplied 2,000-pound bombs, but they would never be able to break the will of the Palestinian nation and their resistance.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners have been released from Israeli jails under a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on January 19. The deal paused more than 15 months of brutal Israeli attacks that left over 47,000 people dead in Gaza.

1483**4194