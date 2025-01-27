Iran condemns deadly hospital attack in Sudan’s Darfur region

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has condemned a drone attack on a hospital in El Fasher city in Sudan’s western region of Darfur that left at least 70 people dead.

Baghaei on Monday condemned the killing of civilians, and attacks on civilian areas including hospitals in the African country, and called for the upholding of the regulations of humanitarian law.

The spokesperson also stressed the need for a halt to the ongoing conflict in Sudan through a political solution.

The attack on the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher took place on Friday. The World Health Organization said at least 70 people had been killed and 19 others injured in the attack on the medical facility which was one of the last functioning hospitals in El Fasher.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the assault, noting that the hospital was crowded with patients when the attack occurred.

The Sudanese army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces group since April 2023. The RSF is in control of nearly the entire Darfur region.

