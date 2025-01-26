Hamas slams Israel for violating Palestinian prisoners' rights

Tehran, IRNA – Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has condemned the violation of the rights of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Hamas issued a statement on Saturday evening, condemning Israel for violating the rights of the prisoners who are on an exchange list between the two sides.

The movement said that the violations are part of a planned Israeli policy against Palestinian prisoners, and are due to the regime’s anger over resistance fighters’ courageous battles during the Al Aqsa Storm Operation as well as Palestinians’ achievements from the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The Gaza ceasefire deal, which includes prisoner swaps between Israel and Hamas, came into force last Sunday, pausing the regime’s 15-month-old genocidal war on the besieged territory.

On Saturday, the Israeli regime released a total of 200 Palestinian prisoners, including senior members of Hamas, hours after the resistance movement freed four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza since October 7, 2023 when the war broke out.

That was the second prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel since the ceasefire mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. took effect.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem hailed the Saturday release of Israeli prisoners, saying that it showed “our religious and moral values.”

Realities on the ground show that the Resistance is still powerful and active, he said.

The Hamas official also noted that the Israeli regime continues to delay the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal, and added that the movement had informed mediators that female Israeli prisoner Arbel Yehud is alive.

