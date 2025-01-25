Iran awarded International Gandhi Peace Prize for supporting Palestine

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Republic of Iran has been awarded the International Gandhi Peace Prize in recognition of its peaceful efforts in the region and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The award was presented during a ceremony held in the Indian capital on Saturday, where diplomats and ambassadors from several Middle Eastern and African countries were present. The event celebrated the efforts of various nations and cultural and religious figures in promoting peace and security in West Asia.

The organizers of the ceremony recognized Iran, South Africa, Iraq, and Qatar as deserving recipients of the prize for their significant contributions to peace in the region.

Additionally, the Nelson Mandela Peace Award was presented to prominent cultural and social figures for their dedicated work in fostering peace and stability in the region.

Speakers at the event condemned international inaction in the face of the 15-month-long Israeli genocide in Gaza and the massacre of innocent civilians in the besieged narrow Palestinian territory.

