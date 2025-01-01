Hezbollah-Iran cooperation based on confronting common enemy: Sheikh Qassem

In a video message delivered at a conference in Tehran on Wednesday, Sheikh Qassem affirmed that the resistance against their common enemy will persist.

“We believe that the cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran is aimed at addressing the existing challenges in the region,” he said. “Support from Hezbollah, Yemen, and Iraq for Gaza arises from a unified perspective on confronting a common adversary.”

He identified this common enemy as the Israeli regime, which he said is supported by the United States in its efforts to “destroy the region and establish dominance over it".

Describing Israel as a "wild and criminal regime", Sheikh Qassem accused it of acting with the support of the "criminal US", which he labeled as an enemy of humanity.

He urged the Islamic community and the global audience to rally behind Palestine and Gaza against this enemy.

“We take pride in this support, and our actions have placed the world's evildoers alongside the occupying regime of Israel in a predicament,” he stated.

Additionally, Sheikh Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah has successfully prevented Israeli occupying forces from advancing in border areas during their offensive against Lebanon.

“The resistance continues and has rebuilt its strength,” he said.

