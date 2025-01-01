Protests held in Turkiye, Jordan, Tunisia against Israeli war crimes in Gaza

According to IRNA’s report on Wednesday, quoting TRT Arabi TV channel, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Istanbul on the first day of the New Year to attend a massive rally condemning the genocide of the oppressed people of Gaza by the Israeli regime.

The rally was organized by the National Will Platform, which encompasses around 400 civil organizations. The protesters called for an immediate halt to the Israeli regime's crimes against the people of Gaza.

Waving Turkish and Palestinian flags, the demonstrators carried large banners that read, "Stop the genocide of the people of Gaza."

They also chanted slogans against the United States, urging Washington to cease its complicity with the Israeli regime in the massacre of thousands of Palestinian civilians.

On Tuesday evening, Jordanians and Tunisians also took to the streets of their capitals to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza.

4208**9417