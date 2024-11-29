Erdogan urges Islamic world to stand against Israeli aggression

According to Al Jazeera, Erdoğan said that his country continues its efforts for the Islamic world to take unified steps against the aggressions of the Zionist regime.

We extend our help to the people of Gaza and Lebanon, he added.

Turkyie is one of the countries that have provided the most aid to the Palestinian people, he noted.

According to Reuters, Turkiye, which has strongly condemned the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, had previously announced that it had discussed with Hamas a possible ceasefire in Gaza and provided them with recommendations on how to proceed with the negotiations.

