Imam Reza shrine hosts US Shia pilgrims on Christian New Year

The manager of the Holy Shrine’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs, Mohammad Zolfaghari, told IRNA on Wednesday that Imam Reza Shrine hosts people from different religions on various occasions, including a special program for the new year.

He added that this ceremony was held on the first day of 2025 and was attended by a group of American Muslims.

