Imam Reza shrine hosts US Shia pilgrims on Christian New Year

Mashhad, IRNA - On Christian New Year's Day, around 50 American Shia pilgrims to Imam Reza (AS) shrine in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, began their new year in the complex’s Nations Portico.

The manager of the Holy Shrine’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs, Mohammad Zolfaghari, told IRNA on Wednesday that Imam Reza Shrine hosts people from different religions on various occasions, including a special program for the new year.

He added that this ceremony was held on the first day of 2025 and was attended by a group of American Muslims.

