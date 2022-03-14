Imam Reza shrine ready to host Nowruz tourists

After two years of corona-related restrictions, Iranians and pilgrims from other countries are allowed to visit the holy shrine on condition of being fully vaccinated.

According to estimates, numerous pilgrims will travel to Mashhad, capital city of Khorasan Razavi province, to experience a spiritual journey concurrent with the holidays from March 21 to April 2.

Astan Quds Razavi, the administrative organization which manages the Imam Reza shrine, has started its work earlier this year because of coincidence of Sha'baniyah celebrations - marking birthday anniversaries of Imam Hussain, Hazrat Abolfazl, Imam Sajjad and Imam Mahdi - with Nowruz vacations.

The Servants (Khadamah) Management is one of the subordinate departments supervised by the Assistance Office of the Sacred Premises and Pilgrims' Affairs of the holy shrine of Imam Reza, consisting of servants such as sweepers, reciters, Doorkeepers, and Shoe-keepers.

Malek Rahmati, deputy custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, said that the organization is to upgrade services and begin planning for different cultural and religious programs to provide pilgrims with qualitative pilgrimage.

Washing ceremony of golden dome of the holy shrine is one of the rituals that is being held before Nowruz holidays, he said adding that the ritual has kicked off on March 10 and it will take 10 days.

The administration also increased the number of beds for pilgrims; so, their numbers have reached 2,000 in this year.

The Astan Quds Razavi has allocated a great amount of money this year to construct four new blocks for pilgrims.

The organization also plans to pay special attention to promoting Quranic tenets and lifestyle of the infallible households of the Prophet of Islam in particular Imam Reza's way of life.

Astan Quds Razavi's Quran Museum is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for pilgrims during the holidays. Some artistic programs are going to be performed in Nowruz vacations.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish