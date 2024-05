Iran’s Taban Airlines will resume the flights, Hassan Nourian wrote on his social media page.

Also, Iran Air will continue doing its weekly flights from Tehran to Karachi on Mondays, Nourian added.

Each year, many pilgrims from Pakistan travel to Mashhad, the capital city of Razavi Khorasan Province, to visit the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) – the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims.

