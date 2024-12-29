Hamas denies Israeli claims about assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

In its statement issued on Sunday, Hamas categorically denied all fabrications published by the Israeli regime, particularly the so-called details of the operation targeting Ismail Haniyeh.

The movement further clarified that the Israeli regime had alleged Haniyeh was assassinated with a planted bomb in his room at an Iranian guesthouse during his visit to Tehran where he attended the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hamas noted that joint investigations by its security apparatus and Iranian authorities revealed that the assassination was carried out using a guided missile containing 7.5 kilograms of explosives, which specifically targeted Haniyeh’s mobile phone.

The statement emphasized that the claims by the Israeli regime were a desperate attempt to divert public attention from this multi-faceted crime, which constituted a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

